NHL Players To Not Participate In Winter Olympics Due To COVID-19 - Executive Director

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:39 PM

Players of the National Hockey League (NHL) will not be taking part in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing due to risks linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the newly discovered Omicron variant, NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) Executive Director Don Fehr said on Wednesday

"Until very recently, we seemed to be on a clear path to go to Beijing. COVID-19 has unfortunately intervened, forcing dozens of games to be postponed this month alone. ... Wwe need to utilize the Olympic period to reschedule these games," NHLPA quoted Fehr as saying.

Fehr said he expects NHL players to return to the Olympics in 2026, which is scheduled to take place in Italy.

