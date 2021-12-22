UrduPoint.com

NHL Players Will Not Compete At Winter Olympics: Official

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:01 PM

NHL players will not compete at Winter Olympics: official

NHL players will not compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to their domestic season

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :NHL players will not compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to their domestic season.

"With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted (50 games have been postponed) as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing," said the NHL.

Without the NHL stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters.

Related Topics

Hockey Beijing 2018 Olympics

Recent Stories

Sugarcane price determined after consultation with ..

Sugarcane price determined after consultation with sugarcane board: Raja Bashara ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors

35 minutes ago
 Journalists Call on Polish President to Veto Bill ..

Journalists Call on Polish President to Veto Bill on Media

4 minutes ago
 Grigg to leave Glasgow for Japan's Red Hurricanes

Grigg to leave Glasgow for Japan's Red Hurricanes

4 minutes ago
 Japanese billionaire urges elites to visit space a ..

Japanese billionaire urges elites to visit space after ISS trip

4 minutes ago
 German RT channel goes off air after Russia row

German RT channel goes off air after Russia row

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.