NHL players will not compete at Winter Olympics: official

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :NHL players will not compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to their domestic season.

"With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted (50 games have been postponed) as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing," said the NHL.

Without the NHL stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters.