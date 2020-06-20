NHL Says 11 Hockey Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The National Hockey League (NHL) said that 11 out of more than 200 players, who underwent COVID-19 tests, turned out to be infected with the coronavirus.

NHL decided to suspend the season on March 12 amid the vast increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"Since NHL Clubs were permitted to open their training facilities on June 8, all Players entering these facilities for voluntary training have been subject to mandatory testing for COVID-19. Through today, in excess of 200 Players have undergone multiple testing. A total of 11 of these Players have tested positive," NHL said on late Friday.

All the players, who tested positive for COVID-19, have been placed in isolation in line with relevant protocols of the US and Canadian medical authorities.

"The NHL will provide a weekly update on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or their Clubs," the league added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 459,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.