MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The National Hockey League's (NHL) New York Rangers have cut ties with US defenseman Tony DeAngelo over his involvement in a post-game altercation with Russian teammate Alexandar Georgiev, the team's general manager Jeff Gorton said.

Over the weekend, media outlets broke the news that DeAngelo got into an altercation with Georgiev and several other teammates following the Rangers' overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Georgiev had played in net for the Rangers in that game, making 33 saves on 38 shots.

DeAngelo was waived by the team on Sunday, giving other NHL clubs the option to acquire him, although the league announced later in the day that no claims were made.

"We had an incident that happened, it's in our room, we're dealing with it. This is one of the ways we're dealing with it, our team is ready to move on," Gorton said at a press briefing on Monday.

Gorton confirmed that DeAngelo would be placed on the team's "taxi squad," the contingent of additional players who are left out of the match night line-up.

"We feel like moving on from Tony is the right thing to do," Gorton said, confirming that Georgiev would remain part of the team.

DeAngelo has courted controversy throughout his hockey career. As a junior, he was suspended twice for violating the Ontario Hockey League's harassment, abuse, and diversity policy, and he has been an outspoken supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.

The 25-year-old defenseman echoed Trump's claims that the November US presidential election had been rigged. He also deleted his Twitter page when the social media platform blocked the ex-president's account.

Gorton said that the recent altercation was not linked to DeAngelo's past transgressions.

"Nothing like that has ever come up with us," the Rangers general manager said.

NHL rules prohibit teams from buying out their players' contracts mid-season, meaning that DeAngelo is set to remain a member of the Rangers organization until at least the end of the current season. The club has the option of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Georgiev auctioned off a mask he wore during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers that featured portraits of Martin Luther King Jr and a quote from his "I Have a Dream" speech this past summer. Proceeds from the auction went to several charities.