UrduPoint.com

Nice Authorities Open Probe Into Abandoned Ligue 1 Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:51 PM

Nice authorities open probe into abandoned Ligue 1 match

Authorities in Nice have opened a probe into the incidents which caused the abandonment of Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille, the local prosecutor's office told AFP on Monday

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Authorities in Nice have opened a probe into the incidents which caused the abandonment of Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille, the local prosecutor's office told AFP on Monday.

"An investigation is underway, but no one has been taken into custody" at this stage, said the prosecutor's office.

Sunday's match was abandoned after home fans invaded the pitch after 75 minutes with their team leading 1-0 and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd.

A security cordon of stewards, dressed in yellow vests, tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

The referee then led both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.

Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice said they wanted to restart.

"The decision was taken by the authorities to resume the match, but Marseille do not want to," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere told broadcaster Prime Video.

Marseille refused with club officials claiming their players' safety could not be guaranteed.

"Our players were attacked," said Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

"The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed.""The referee was with us, he confirmed to (Marseille coach) Jorge Sampaoli and me that safety was not guaranteed and decided to stop the game."

Related Topics

Nice Marseille Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postpone ..

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postponed as COVID-19 cases surge

56 seconds ago
 All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwa ..

All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwadhai madrasa abuse case

58 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

1 minute ago
 First woman on Paralympic refugee team urges other ..

First woman on Paralympic refugee team urges others to try sport

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Confl ..

Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

4 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.