Nice supporter in court for violence during Marseille mayhem

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A Nice supporter accused of aiming a kick at Dimitri Payet during the violence which interrupted the weekend's Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille will appear in court on Wednesday, prosecutors told AFP.

"He will be presented to the court at the end of his police custody for 'unlawful intrusion on the playing area disturbing a sporting event' and 'voluntary violence in gatherings'," said the deputy public prosecutor, Jean- Philippe Navarre.

"This person aimed at a kick at Dimitri Payet," he said.

The man, who is nearly 30, has history with the courts for incidents unrelated to sport.

Sunday's game between Nice and Marseille was interrupted in the 78th minute when Marseille playmaker Payet, who was about to take a corner, was hit by a plastic water bottle thrown by hardcore Nice supporters.

An angry Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a pitch invasion by the fans and subsequently a fight between supporters, players and staff of both teams.

Nice were leading 1-0 when the game was suspended and later abandoned.

The disciplinary committee of the French league (LFP) will study the case late on Wednesday, with a hearing of representatives of the two clubs, each of which has blamed the other.