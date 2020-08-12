UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nice To Play Ligue 1 Season Opener Behind Closed Doors

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:49 PM

Nice to play Ligue 1 season opener behind closed doors

The match between Nice and Lens on the first weekend of the French Ligue 1 season will be played behind closed doors despite earlier hopes a crowd would be allowed into the Allianz Rivieria, the southern club's president said on Wednesday

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The match between Nice and Lens on the first weekend of the French Ligue 1 season will be played behind closed doors despite earlier hopes a crowd would be allowed into the Allianz Rivieria, the southern club's president said on Wednesday.

The promoted outfit are set to travel to Nice on August 23.

The French government announced this week that the cap of 5,000 people at public gatherings such as sports events would be maintained until October 30.

Yet the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in France and authorities have sounded the alarm about the prospect of mass gatherings.

"Looking at the health situation in our region and the accelaration of COVID-19, we have decided to play the game against Lens behind closed doors," club president Jean-Pierre Rivere said.

"It might be excessive wisdom but the club want to be responsible," he added.

The 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season was declared over in April due to the coronavirus pandemic with Paris Saint-Germain named winners.

The new season begins on August 21 with Marseille hosting Saint-Etienne.

Related Topics

Sports France Saint-Etienne Nice Marseille April August October Government PSG Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

4 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

19 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

49 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.