Nicholls dictates as New Zealand lead South Africa by 140

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A half-century from Henry Nicholls and an aggressive 80-run stand with Neil Wagner saw New Zealand extend their lead to 140 runs over South Africa at lunch on day two of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand ended the morning session on 235 for four with Nicholls eyeing an eighth century on 86, and Daryl Mitchell on 14.

After rolling South Africa for 95 in their first innings, New Zealand resumed day two on 116 for three with Wagner on two after facing 12 balls as the nightwatchman on Thursday and Nicholls on 37.

Wagner provided the entertainment with a rollicking innings before he eventually fell one run short of what would have been his second Test half-century.

He clouted seven fours and two sixes and faced only 56 deliveries for his 49 before being caught pulling Kagiso Rabada towards the square leg boundary in the first over after the drinks break.

Nicholls was also keen to push the pace and was on 61 when Wagner was dismissed as the pair punished an inconsistent South African attack.

But the arrival of Mitchell saw the run rate slow and after putting on 75 in the first hour only 44 runs were added in the second.