Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Nicholls, Wagner pile in runs for New Zealand

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Henry Nicholls advanced to 160 as he continued to dominate with the bat for New Zealand on the second morning of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand at lunch were 422 for eight with Neil Wagner in a belligerent mood to be unbeaten on 48 off only 33 deliveries and with six fours and three sixes to his credit.

Nicholls and Wagner have put on 63 for the ninth wicket with Wagner posting his career best total while Nicholls needs a further two runs to equal his best.

New Zealand resumed the day at 294 for six, with a three to Kyle Jamieson and a boundary from Nicholls bringing up the 300 in the opening over.

It took 85 overs to reach the 300 mark and only 15 more to get to 400 with the New Zealand cause helped by continued drop catches from the West Indies.

In one over from Alzarri Joseph, Wagner hit three fours and a six after being dropped by Roston Chase off the first ball.

Joseph took the only two wickets to fall in the session with Jamieson caught by Jason Holder for 20 and Tim Southee bowled for 11.

