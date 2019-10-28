UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicklaus Leads Tributes To 'living Legend' Tiger Woods

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:36 PM

Nicklaus leads tributes to 'living legend' Tiger Woods

Jack Nicklaus led the tributes to Tiger Woods on Monday after the golfing great secured a record 82nd US PGA Tour win at the weather-disrupted Zozo Championship

Inzai, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Jack Nicklaus led the tributes to Tiger Woods on Monday after the golfing great secured a record 82nd US PGA Tour win at the weather-disrupted Zozo Championship.

"Incredibly happy for @TigerWoods -- and for game of golf -- on his 82nd PGATOUR win," tweeted Nicklaus, who has won 18 majors.

"For a number of years, all we wanted was to see Tiger healthy again, but for his quality of life.

"But it's very obvious that the surgery and the hard work Tiger put in resulted in quality of golf!" Nicklaus added after Woods tied Sam Snead's all-time mark for PGA Tour wins.

Woods carded a final-round three-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama after play spilt over into Monday after Friday was washed out.

Woods had been one victory short of Snead since winning his 15thmajor at the US Masters in April and had not played for nine weeks after havingleft knee surgery in August.

Related Topics

Matsuyama Tiger Woods April August All

Recent Stories

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

14 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

15 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

2 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

2 minutes ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

26 minutes ago

Fantastic Food festival to start from Nov 2

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.