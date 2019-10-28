Nicklaus leads tributes to 'living legend' Tiger Woods

Jack Nicklaus led the tributes to Tiger Woods on Monday after the golfing great secured a record 82nd US PGA Tour win at the weather-disrupted Zozo Championship

Inzai, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Jack Nicklaus led the tributes to Tiger Woods on Monday after the golfing great secured a record 82nd US PGA Tour win at the weather-disrupted Zozo Championship.

"Incredibly happy for @TigerWoods -- and for game of golf -- on his 82nd PGATOUR win," tweeted Nicklaus, who has won 18 majors.

"For a number of years, all we wanted was to see Tiger healthy again, but for his quality of life.

"But it's very obvious that the surgery and the hard work Tiger put in resulted in quality of golf!" Nicklaus added after Woods tied Sam Snead's all-time mark for PGA Tour wins.

Woods carded a final-round three-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama after play spilt over into Monday after Friday was washed out.

Woods had been one victory short of Snead since winning his 15thmajor at the US Masters in April and had not played for nine weeks after havingleft knee surgery in August.