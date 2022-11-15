Nida Dar boosts-up in ICC T20I Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been rewarded for her good start to the ongoing white-ball series against Ireland by making gains on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Dar has been in form with both bat and ball during the opening two matches of the three-game series in Lahore, with the 35-year-old currently the leading run-scorer from the first two games of the T20I series and the joint leading wicket-taker, said a press release.

The right-hander scored a half-century during Pakistan's six-wicket loss to Ireland in the opening game of the series and backed that up with a decent knock of 28 in the second match.

That form has seen Dar rise three spots to 35th on the latest Women's T20I rankings for batters, while she also moves up one place to equal 15th on the list for bowlers following three wickets from the opening two matches of the series.

Teammate Nashra Sandhu improves four spots to equal 25th on the Women's T20I bowler rankings, alongside Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly following her 25-place jump.

Kelly isn't the only Ireland player to make an eye-catching move, with young batter Gaby Lewis up one spot to 29th on the latest T20I batter rankings.

Fellow young gun and teammate Orla Prendergast also makes her move, with the 20-year-old jumping 12 places to 60th on the batter rankings and an impressive 18 spots to 21st on the list for all-rounders.

The final match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Ireland also saw some players make moves up the latest ODI lists, with Pakistan's Omaima Sohail and Ireland's Lewis the biggest risers near the top.

Sohail moves up five spots to 42nd on the latest ODI batter rankings, while Lewis improves four places to 30th on the same list.