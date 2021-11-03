UrduPoint.com

Nida Dar Eager For Dream National Stadium Debut

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan star female cricket Nida Dar is eager to make the most of the three One-Day Internationals against the West Indies Women that the national women's team will play at the iconic National Stadium from 8-14 November

These three matches serve an opportunity for both teams to get the desired competitive match practice ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

When Pakistan toured West Indies in June-July earlier this year, Nida made 135 runs � including half-century in the first match � at 33.75 in five ODIs. This year has proved to be a successful one for her with the bat as the right-hander has scored 259 at an average of over 43.

Pakistan, today Wednesday, held scenario-based training at the National Stadium. Speaking about the preparations, Nida said: "We are getting some great practice ahead of the three ODIs against the West Indies. The pitches here are great for cricket and the weather is also great for the game.

This series is very important for us to prepare for the World Cup Qualifier." While West Indies toured Pakistan in 2018 for three T20Is, which were played at Karachi's Southend Club, the last time these two teams met at the National Stadium was in 2006. That is the only instance the two sides have ever faced off at this venue.

So when the series begins on 8 November, Nida will play her first international fixture at the National Stadium� something she had been eagerly looking forward to.

"It has been my dream to play at the National Stadium," she said. "The pitches here support both batters and bowlers. It gives a great feeling to play in front of your crowds. I am sure West Indies will get to enjoy a great atmosphere here and we will play good cricket".

"We had a great series when West Indies last toured Pakistan. Both sides played some greatcompetitive cricket", she added.

