Nida Dar moves up to 9th position in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

Pakistan's Nida Dar on Tuesday climbed up two places to the ninth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I rankings for All-rounders.

She was followed by Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham, who also moved up two places to sit at the 10th position.

All in all, the All-rounders rankings did not see much change with Sophie Devine and Natalie Sciver holding on to their first and second places respectively. Deepti Sharma again gained one place to third. Australia's Ellyse Perry went down four positions to go out of the top 10.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu gained six positions to break into the top 10 in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters after a superb performance in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, where she amassed 221 runs at an outstanding average and strike-rate of 55.25 and 185.71 respectively.

Athapathu is now sitting in eighth place in the rankings.

She led Sri Lanka from the front with her batting performances and helped them in winning the tournament as well. She was equally good with the ball and registered figures of 3/17 in the final against Bangladesh, along with playing yet another swashbuckling knock of 48 at the top of the order. She made a significant gain in the all-rounder's rankings too, as she rose a place above to the seventh spot.

There is no Pakistan batter among the top ten.

While India's Shafali Verma regained her position at the top of the batter's rankings once again while her opening partner Smriti Mandhana dropped a place to fourth. Australian duo Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning occupy the second and third positions in the rankings respectively while another Australian in Alyssa Healy features in the sixth place. New Zealand also have two representatives in the top 10, with Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates managing to hold on to their fifth and seventh positions respectively England's Danni Wyatt also rose three places to 13th after her superb knock of 70 against Australia in the first T20I of the Women's Ashes recently while Australia's Tahlia McGrath gained 29 places in the rankings to rise up to 28th. McGrath remained unbeaten on 91 off just 49 deliveries to chase down a target of 170 against England in Adelaide.

As far as the bowler's rankings go, the top three remained unchanged with England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn occupying the first and second spots respectively while the third place stayed with South Africa's Shabnim Isnmail. India's Deepti Sharma gained one position to displace Australia's Megan Schutt from the fourth place. Pakistan's left-arm orthodox Anam Daud and right-arm medium seam Diana Baig are occupying number six and eighth positions respectively.

