UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nida Dar Optimistic About Pakistan Women Fightback

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:44 PM

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

It is incredible how Diana Baig’s innings has instilled confidence in the team that we can bounce back from difficult moments, says the all-rounder

Durban (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Jan, 2020) The first One-day International between South African women and Pakistan women went down the wire and was decided on the final ball with the hosts securing a close three-run win after a brilliant fightback from the tourists.

Following their captain Javeria Khan’s decision to bowl first, the Pakistan bowling unit, spearheaded by pacer Diana Baig, restricted the hosts to a modest 200 for nine and had them reeling at 88 for four at one stage.

In their chase, they made a solid comeback from 78 for five to be only 13 runs away from the victory before the start of the last over.

All-rounder Nida Dar contributed in both departments as she took two wickets for 35 with her off-spin before recording the highest score of the match with a 93-ball 59 not out, which included three fours. The 34-year-old is optimistic about her team bouncing back in the series when they take on South Africa for the second one-dayer at Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

“It was quite a thrilling match and the girls did not lose the fighting spirit till the last ball,” Nida told PCB Digital. “It was our first international match after a long gap and overall we played good, competitive cricket. I think we squandered an opportunity to go 1-0 up in the series. Certainly, there were some gaps and we have had discussions on how we can plug them. We are now looking forward to the next match.”

Before Wednesday, Nida had posted 50-plus scores on four occasions. Reflecting on her innings, she said: “It is certainly good to score runs as it gives you confidence going into matches.

However, every day is a new day and you encounter different. This time, despite scoring a half-century, I was not able to take my team over the line, but it will not be the case the next time.”

The hosts seemed certain to seal the match much earlier in the innings when Shabnim Ismail, who was named Player of the Match for taking three wickets for 42 and contributing run-a-ball 20, bowled Aliya Riaz (28 off 44), bringing an end to a 51-run stand, and Fatima Sana on successive deliveries in the 41st over.

But an incredible undefeated 60-run stand for the ninth-wicket between Nida and Diana, who contributed an impressive 35 not out from 34 balls, kept the tourists in the contest. Their partnership went down as the highest for the ninth-wicket for Pakistan and the fourth highest in the history of women’s game.

“Our partnership was built on the fighting spirit and when we came together in the middle, we were discussing that we cannot let this game slip and we will battle till the very last ball. Her feedback as a bowler helped me in the middle. We have never batted together for this long and it was incredible how her innings has instilled confidence in the team that we can bounce back from difficult moments.”

Pakistan squad:

Javeria Khan (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB South Africa Kingsmead Women From

Recent Stories

12 shopkeepers sent behind bars over profiteering

4 minutes ago

Beijing reports three new locally transmitted COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V V ..

6 minutes ago

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Algerian President on succ ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitte ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.