UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nida Dar Shares Her Excitement At Joining Sydney Thunder In This Week’s PCB Podcast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:09 PM

Nida Dar shares her excitement at joining Sydney Thunder in this week’s PCB Podcast

Nida Dar has become the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league after she was selected by Sydney Thunder as their overseas professional player in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, which will be played from 18 October to 8 December

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) Nida Dar has become the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league after she was selected by Sydney Thunder as their overseas professional player in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, which will be played from 18 October to 8 December.

Nida has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is since making her international debut in 2010 and will leave for Sydney on 5 October before rejoining the national team in Kuala Lumpur on 1 December for the ICC Women’s Championship fixture against England.

Sydney Thunder will be in action on the opening day of the tournament when they will take on Sydney Sixers in a derby match.

“I am delighted to get this opportunity, which, I hope will open doors for my other Pakistan team-mates,” Nida told the PCB Podcast.

“The Women’s Big Bash League is an extremely tough event and while I am keen to make a name for myself, I aim to learn as much cricket as possible, which, in turn, will help me improve as a cricketer.

“The opportunity to play in Australia couldn’t have come at a better time as they also host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 21 February to 8 March. I am hoping the experience I will gain by playing in the Women’s Big Bash League will allow me to provide my feedback to the Pakistan team management which, in turn, will help us prepare better for the global tournament.”

As participation in the Women’s Big Bash League is being seen as a critical and timely experience that will benefit both Nida and the Pakistan women’s cricket team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020, a strategic decision has been made to exempt her from the home series against Bangladesh from 26 October to 4 November. The series against Bangladesh will count towards the ICC team ranking but is not be part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Also featuring in the fifth edition of the PCB Podcast is Australia legend David Boon, who is refereeing in the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On his return to the country where he also visited as a player in 1987, 1988 and 1992, Boon said: “It is good to be back. There have been a lot of unfortunate issues, which have been out of control of many people, here in the last ten years or so.

“Playing cricket back in Pakistan is only good for the game, and good for the people of Pakistan who follow cricket.

“It is even more important for young kids to be able to see players from their and other countries play the game here. They get that vision that moving forward they want to play the game themselves.”

Boon, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996, advised the Pakistan team to be patient when they tour Down Under later this year for the World Test Championship fixtures.

“The grounds (in Australia) are a lot bigger and the guys have to adapt to that. The pitches are obviously different. I won’t say they are the same all over Australia as they all have their own little nuances and characteristics, the biggest one the guys have to come to grip will be bounce and pace. It is obviously a lot pacier and bouncy here as compared to subcontinent.

“It is important for them to be patient. Shouldn’t give away too many secrets and have the confidence to play their own game and adapt to the conditions.”

The latest show of the PCB Podcast opens with opposite numbers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Lahiru Thirmanne reviewing the One-Day International series and concludes with an update on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In between and apart from Nida Dar and David Boon interviews, former captain Shahid Afridi talks about the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which signed a two-year partnership as the PCB’s charity partner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Young Derby Sydney Kuala Lumpur Same David Boon February March October November December Women 2020 Event All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

HUAWEI P30 Pro Now Comes with HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite ..

5 minutes ago

Venezuela Plans to Restore 2018 Oil Production Lev ..

45 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Calls for Adopting an all-in ..

60 minutes ago

Review of the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage ..

60 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft of Credit Car ..

46 minutes ago

Peruvian Lawmakers to Appeal Parliament's Dissolut ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.