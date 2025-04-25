Open Menu

Nida Dar Takes Break From Cricket Due To Mental Health

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:39 PM

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

Former Pakistan women captain takes to social media and makes announcement about taking break from for some time to focus on herself

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) Former captain and all-rounder of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Nida Dar, has temporarily stepped away from cricket, citing mental health concerns.

Sharing the news through her social media platforms, Nida stated that the past few months have been challenging both personally and professionally, which has negatively impacted her mental well-being.

“I’ve decided to take a break from cricket to focus on myself,” she wrote.

“I kindly request everyone to respect my privacy during this time.”

Nida Dar was called up to the training camp for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and underwent a fitness test. However, she was not included in the squad due to fitness issues.

The camp was held in Faisalabad but Nida did not participate.

She was later invited to play in the National T20 Cup, a domestic tournament, but declined and officially announced her break from the cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad T20 World ICC Social Media From

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

16 seconds ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

1 minute ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

18 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

19 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports