Nida Dar Takes Break From Cricket Due To Mental Health
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:39 PM
Former Pakistan women captain takes to social media and makes announcement about taking break from for some time to focus on herself
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) Former captain and all-rounder of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Nida Dar, has temporarily stepped away from cricket, citing mental health concerns.
Sharing the news through her social media platforms, Nida stated that the past few months have been challenging both personally and professionally, which has negatively impacted her mental well-being.
“I’ve decided to take a break from cricket to focus on myself,” she wrote.
“I kindly request everyone to respect my privacy during this time.”
Nida Dar was called up to the training camp for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and underwent a fitness test. However, she was not included in the squad due to fitness issues.
The camp was held in Faisalabad but Nida did not participate.
She was later invited to play in the National T20 Cup, a domestic tournament, but declined and officially announced her break from the cricket.
