Nida Dar's Four-fer Gives Pakistan Women's Team A Winning Start On New Zealand Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2023 | 04:44 PM

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoinit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) Nida Dar’s four-wicket haul led Pakistan women’s team to a 57-run win over New Zealand XI in a 50-over practice game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln University in Christchurch today.

The practice match allowed both sides to play their 15 players in an innings. Opting to bat first, Pakistan women scored 238 for the loss of 13 wickets in 50 overs. In the batting department, wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi top-scored for her side with a 52-ball 38, which included two fours.

For New Zealand XI, GES Sullivan and LM Kasperek bagged four and three wickets, respectively.

In turn, New Zealand XI managed to score 181 and lost 13 wickets in their 50 overs. Opening batter AG Gerken was the top run-getter for the losing side, scoring 42 off 78 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Right-arm off-spinner and captain Nida was the most successful bowler for her side, clinching four wickets for 11 runs in four overs.

Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nashra Sundhu grabbed two wickets each.

Pakistan women’s team will train tomorrow in the afternoon at Bert Sutcliffe Oval before taking on New Zealand XI in a T20 match at the same venue on Thursday, 30 November. The match will be live-streamed on New Zealand YouTube Channel.

Pakistan and New Zealand women's cricket teams will feature in a white-ball series starting from December 3. The series includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25

Scores in brief:

Pakistan women beat New Zealand XI by 57 runs

Pakistan women 238-13, 50 overs (Najiha Alvi 38; GES Sullivan 4-41, LM Kasperek 3-40)

New Zealand XI 181-13, 50 overs (AG Gerken 42; Nida Dar 4-11)

