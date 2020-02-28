Nida set to play her 100th T20 as Pak takes on England in World Cup

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Nida Dar is set to become Pakistan's third woman cricketer to have featured in 100 T20Is when Pakistan play England in their second Group-B fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later today, Friday in Brisbane, Australia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Nida Dar is set to become Pakistan's third woman cricketer to have featured in 100 T20Is when Pakistan play England in their second Group-B fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later today, Friday in Brisbane, Australia.

The all-rounder started her T20I career in the 2010 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the format with 94 wickets at an average of 17.76 and third highest run-getter with 1,104 runs at a strike-rate of 95.83.

The 33-year-old will be the third Pakistan woman cricketer after current captain Bismah Maroof (107 matches) and former captain Sana Mir (106 matches) to achieve the milestone. She currently has 99 T20I appearances for Pakistan.

Speaking to PCB digital, Nida Dar said: "It will be a great moment for me when I will set my foot inside the boundary rope for my 100th T20I and I am very excited for it. I am hoping to make it a memorable one.

"It gives me immense pleasure that Pakistan's women cricket has grown immensely since I started playing at the international level.

With the women's cricket growing at a rapid pace all over the world and more matches being scheduled, I am hopeful our up and coming cricketers will achieve this landmark more regularly.

"I want to take this opportunity and thank my coaches and teammates who have inspired me and have been there whenever I have needed guidance. I am extremely grateful to my family for their unconditional support." Pakistan squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah Officials: Syed Iqbal Imam (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Amir Iqbal (fielding coach), Gemaal Hussain (strength & conditioning coach), Dr Riffat Asghar Gill (physio), Aisha Jalil (team manager) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst).

Upcoming fixtures: February 28 � England v Pakistan, 1pm (PST)March 1 � South Africa v Pakistan, 9am (PST)March 3 � Pakistan v Thailand, 9am (PST).

