Nielsen wins again as Roglic keeps Vuelta lead

Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF-Nippo won his third stage on the Vuelta on Friday as he and a group of other six escapees defied a speeding peloton by 20 seconds after a hilly stage 19 run into Galicia

Monforte de Lemos, Spain, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF-Nippo won his third stage on the Vuelta on Friday as he and a group of other six escapees defied a speeding peloton by 20 seconds after a hilly stage 19 run into Galicia.

Overall leader Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey with just two stages left including Sunday's individual time-trial, a discipline in which he is Olympic champion.