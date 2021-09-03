UrduPoint.com

Nielsen Wins Again As Roglic Keeps Vuelta Lead

Nielsen wins again as Roglic keeps Vuelta lead

Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF-Nippo won his third stage on the Vuelta on Friday as he and a group of other six escapees defied a speeding peloton by 20 seconds after a hilly stage 19 run into Galicia

Monforte de Lemos, Spain, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF-Nippo won his third stage on the Vuelta on Friday as he and a group of other six escapees defied a speeding peloton by 20 seconds after a hilly stage 19 run into Galicia.

Overall leader Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey with just two stages left including Sunday's individual time-trial, a discipline in which he is Olympic champion.

