UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Announce Mexico Date In Los Angeles

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:12 PM

Nigeria announce Mexico date in Los Angeles

Nigeria will play Mexico in a friendly on July 3 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States, officials said Wednesday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Nigeria will play Mexico in a friendly on July 3 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

"We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents," said Jairo Pachon, Nigeria's official match agent.

"Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class." The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is a 77,000-capacity facility which hosted the 1996 Olympics football event which Nigeria won.

The countries have clashed five times at this level - four draws with Mexico recording a win.

Their last meeting was in October 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

The teams are expected to announce their squads next month.

Mexico are 11th in the FIFA Ranking, while Nigeria are 32nd.

Mexico are also the current holders of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which they have won eight times.

Related Topics

Football FIFA Los Angeles Atlanta Georgia United States Mexico Nigeria July October Gold Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

France savours new freedoms as cafes, museums reop ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian troops search hospitals for enemy 'soldi ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Singapore Airlines reports biggest annua ..

2 minutes ago

German FM heading to Israel, Palestinian territori ..

2 minutes ago

American baseball coach to train Pakistani players ..

4 minutes ago

Cancelling the Olympics? Huge consequences and a f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.