Nigeria announce Mexico date in Los Angeles

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Nigeria will play Mexico in a friendly on July 3 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

"We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents," said Jairo Pachon, Nigeria's official match agent.

"Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class." The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is a 77,000-capacity facility which hosted the 1996 Olympics football event which Nigeria won.

The countries have clashed five times at this level - four draws with Mexico recording a win.

Their last meeting was in October 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

The teams are expected to announce their squads next month.

Mexico are 11th in the FIFA Ranking, while Nigeria are 32nd.

Mexico are also the current holders of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which they have won eight times.