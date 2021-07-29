UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Body Admits 'lapses' Over Athletes' Drug Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

Nigeria body admits 'lapses' over athletes' drug tests

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Thursday admitted "lapses" on its part over the disqualification of 10 athletes from Tokyo Olympics for not complying with out-of-competition drug testing requirements

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Thursday admitted "lapses" on its part over the disqualification of 10 athletes from Tokyo Olympics for not complying with out-of-competition drug testing requirements.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had announced the disqualification of the Nigerian athletes.

The AFN, which has been plagued by power tussle for several years, said they would take responsibility for the lapses that led to the disqualification.

"The AFN bears responsibility for any lapses that may have occurred during the process and reassures Nigerians that our performances (at Tokyo Olympics) will not be negatively impacted," it said in a statement.

"All our athletes resident in Nigeria and who qualified for the Olympic Games completed the three mandatory tests," it said.

"Most of our top athletes resident in the USA also completed their tests," the AFN said.

"However, a few athletes in the American collegiate system were tested, but those tests were deemed not to have complied with WADA (world anti-doping agency) sample collection and analysis standards." The AFN said it had appointed a top official to head its medical and anti-doping commission.

Star sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who will compete in the 100m and 200m in Tokyo, was critical of the country's sports officials.

"The sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages," she said.

"They were busy fighting over power, exercising their pride over Puma contract/kits forgetting their major responsibility - the athletes.

"It's sad that this cycle keeps repeating itself and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It's my career," she added.

