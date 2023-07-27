Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

Second-half goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria a stunning 3-2 win over Australia at the Women's World Cup on Thursday to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Second-half goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria a stunning 3-2 win over Australia at the Women's World Cup on Thursday to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit.

In front of 49,156 fans in Brisbane the Matildas missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 and instead now face a must-win final group game against Olympic champions Canada.

In contrast, Nigeria top Group B and play Ireland -- who are already out of contention -- with the knockout rounds in sight.

"We've talked about believing in each other and that the success is going to be in the unity of the team," said Nigeria's coach Randy Waldrum, whose team held Canada 0-0 in their first game.

"To think we got two results against two top teams says a lot about our heart and the competitive desire that the team has.

"It's not always the best talent that wins, it's the team that works best together." Australia captain Steph Catley felt that her side -- who actually took the lead and dominated in the first half -- had enough chances to win the game.

But she conceded: "They were great on the counter and they finished their chances.

"A lot of things (went wrong). We weren't patient enough at times and we weren't clinical enough," she told Optus Sport.

"We had a lot of set-pieces tonight that usually maybe one or two go in.

"We've just got to move on as quick as possible because this is what World Cups are about.

"Our backs are up against the wall now, and it's not how we would have liked it, but nothing good comes easy."