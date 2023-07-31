Open Menu

Nigeria Into World Cup Last 16, Likely Date With England

Muhammad Rameez Published July 31, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Nigeria drew 0-0 with Ireland on Monday to seal their place in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup and a likely date with England

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Nigeria drew 0-0 with Ireland on Monday to seal their place in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup and a likely date with England.

The stalemate left Nigeria second behind co-hosts Australia in Group B, meaning they will meet the winner of England's Group D.

European champions England face China on Tuesday needing only a draw to top the group.

Nigeria, who stunned Australia 3-2 on their last visit to Brisbane, recovered from a sloppy first half to get the draw they needed and reach the knockout stage for only the third time in nine attempts.

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said his team was improving but would have to do even better if they want to extend their World Cup, especially with England possibly looming.

"We have to be good defensively," the American said.

"I think in the short time the team has been together they've done a good job with their defence.

"We now have to grow offensively. It will probably be England and I think you are going to get to watch a very good match.

