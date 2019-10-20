UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Shock CHAN Casualties Despite Defeating Togo

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Nigeria shock CHAN casualties despite defeating Togo

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Powerful Nigeria were shock 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying casualties this weekend despite a 2-0 home victory over Togo in the second leg of a final round eliminator.

Sikiru Alimi scored twice in Lagos for the top 10 ranked African football nation, but it was not enough as Togo qualified for the finals 4-3 on aggregate.

It will be the first appearance by the Togolese in a unique national team competition, which is restricted to footballers who play in their country of birth.

Nigeria, runners-up to hosts Morocco in the 2018 final, had been seeking a fourth consecutive appearance at the biennial 16-nation championship.

Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia also qualified this weekend, leaving a further eight places to be filled Sunday.

Cameroon qualify automatically as hosts, but the tournament dates and venues have not been announced.

Needing to score at least three goals after a shock 4-1 first leg loss in Lome last month, Nigeria made a promising start with Alimi netting on eight minutes.

He could have had a hat-trick by half-time, but failed to score when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mubarak Aigba while another shot was cleared off the goalline.

Alimi did score again 19 minutes from time, but a third unanswered goal that would have given Nigeria victory on away goals eluded him and his team-mates.

- Time wasting - Continuous time wasting by the Togolese led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being added with the visitors clinging desperately to their one-goal aggregate advantage.

Nations Championship qualifying is region based and Nigeria may not be the only high-profile west African victims with Ghana and the Ivory Coast trailing ahead of return matches.

Morocco served notice that they will be strong contenders to become the first nation to successfully defend the title when they buried Algeria 3-0 under a 14-minute goal avalanche.

After a scoreless first leg, the trophy-holders broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Badr Benoun converted a penalty and Hamid Ahadad and Mohamed Nahiri also netted before half-time.

Benoun captained the 2018 Nations Championship-winning team that included Nahiri, who scores remarkably regularly for a full-back at club and national team levels.

None of the Algeria 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad were available as all 23 play abroad.

The qualification of Tanzania for the first time since the inaugural tournament hosted by the Ivory Coast in 2009 was a surprise given they fell 1-0 at home to Sudan in the first leg.

Sudan doubled the advantage through Amir Kamal in Omdurman before second half goals from Erasto Nyoni and Ditram Nchimbi earned Tanzania a 2-1 win and overall success on away goals.

Related Topics

Africa Football Lagos Omdurman Lome Ivory Coast Algeria Tanzania Togo Rwanda Zambia Sudan Ghana Morocco Nigeria Namibia Uganda May Sunday 2018 2019 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

2 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.