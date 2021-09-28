UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's sports minister has hailed the D'Tigress, the country's senior women's basketball team, for winning the 2021 FIBA women's AfroBasket championship

LAGOS, Sept. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:Nigeria's sports minister has hailed the D'Tigress, the country's senior women's basketball team, for winning the 2021 FIBA women's AfroBasket championship.

Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, gave the commendation on Monday in Abuja at a reception to welcome the victorious Nigerian ladies who won the title for the third consecutive time on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The D'Tigress defeated Mali 70-59 to emerge as champions.

Dare said the ministry was ready to work more closely with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to further develop the game in the country.

"I want to congratulate the team on winning the Afrobasket trophy, and that is gold. You can see the Golden Cup here for the third consecutive time," he said.

