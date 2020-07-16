UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's BetKing In $11 Million Sponsorship Deal With Kenya League

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:56 PM

Nigeria's BetKing in $11 million sponsorship deal with Kenya league

Nigerian online gaming firm BetKing has taken over as the new title sponsor of the Kenyan football premier league in an $11 million (9.7 million euros) partnership that will last until 2025, Football Kenya Federation announced on Thursday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Nigerian online gaming firm BetKing has taken over as the new title sponsor of the Kenyan football premier league in an $11 million (9.7 million Euros) partnership that will last until 2025, Football Kenya Federation announced on Thursday.

The FKF said the sponsorship is the biggest deal in the history of Kenyan football.

"Under the partnership, each participating club will be entitled to at least eight million (Kenyan shillings) annually from the federation," said FKF chief Nick Mwendwa, a figure amounting to $74,000.

"Our players and club officials have had it rough over the past few years because of an underfunded league."Kenyan football faced a financial crisis after the exit of title sponsors, SportPesa in September 2019 following a protracted tax row with the government.

SportPesa's termination of their contract, which was to run until 2022, has left many clubs struggling to pay monthly salaries and allowances to the players.

Related Topics

Football Kenya September 2019 From Government Premier League Million

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

2 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.