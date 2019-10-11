UrduPoint.com
Nike Says To Shut Down Oregon Project After Salazar Banned

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salazar banned

Nike said on Friday it plans to shut down its Oregon Project training group after top athletics coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Nike said on Friday it plans to shut down its Oregon Project training group after top athletics coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping.

"This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs," said Nike Chairman Mark Parker in a memo to staff.

"I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project."

