Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Famous WWE female wrestler Nikki Bella’s husband, Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to media reports, Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of formerWE champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, was arrested on Thursday on charges of domestic violence and has been transferred to the Napa County Jail in California.

The reports said that Artem Chigvintsev was apprehended by the Napa Valley County Sheriff’s Office at 10:00am on Thursday for violating several statutes including sections 273.5(a) and 273.5(b) which pertain to violence or injury to a spouse.

Artem Chigvintsev is reportedly cooperating with the police in the domestic violence case while investigators are trying to determine if there has been any previous violence.

Notably, police arrested Artem after a 40-minute investigation and questioning under the allegations.

On the other hand, Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has been released on a $25,000 bail.

Before his arrest, Nikki Bella and Artem celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26, 2024. Nikki and Artem first met in 2017 on the show “Dancing with the stars.” At that time, Nikki was in a relationship with WWE star John Cena, and she was going through a difficult phase in her life.

Artem Chigvintsev is Nikki Bella’s husband, and they married in 2022. They also have a child together.