Nimra Aqeel Reaches Semi-finals In KP Independence Day Squash

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seeded Nimran Aqeel stunned her strong rival Kulsoom in a marathon five sets battle in the first quarter-finals and took berth into the semi-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Day Boys and Girls Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

As part of the overall Independence Day sports Festival, the squash attracted a good number of players. Nimra Aqeel defeated her strong rival Kulsoom Khan in the marathon five sets battle with 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, 9-11 and 11-9. The match lasted for 39 minutes. Both Nimra Aqeel and Kulsoom played well and exhibited some good displays of shorts with superb nick. Drops and smashes were also witnessed.

After Nimra's victory, her younger sister Hira Aqeel also recorded victory against Zohra Abdullah, the younger sister of Kalsoom Abdullah in another thrilling match with score of 11-9, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-9 (3-1). The quarter-final match lasted for 28 minutes.

In the third quarter-final, Maira Hussain beat Manahil Aqeel by 3-0 with score of 11-9, 15-13 and 11-9 in 22 minutes and in the last quarter-final second seeded Sana Bahadur defeated Kainat Amir of Pakistan Army in another thrilling match, the score was 8-11, 12-10, 12-10, and 11-9 in 27 minutes.

In the first round of the boys category Waqas Mehboob beat Wazir Muhammad 3/0, the score was 11/4 11/3 11/2, Waqar Mehboob beat M Bilal 3/1, the score was 11/6 11/5 3/11 11/7 (28mint), Saddam Ul Haq beat Abbas Shoukat 3/1, the score was 3/11 11/9 13/11 14/11 (55mint), Noor Zaman beat Huzaifa Zahid 3/0, the score was 11/9 11/7 11/8 (22mint), Bilal Zakir beat M Samiullah 3/0, the score was 11/7 11/7 11/8 (20mint), Ahsan Ayaz beat Uzair Shoukat 3/0, the score was 11/9 12/10 11/9 (35mint), Zeeshan Zeb beat Tanveer Qamar 3/0, the score was 11/5 11/1 11/4 (17mint), M Ammad beat Zahir Shah 3/2 in a thrilling match wherein both the players stretched to five sets battle lasted for 59 minutes. The score was 13-15, 12-10, 11-9, 10-12 and 11-9.

In the last qualifying of the Boys category, M Bilal beat Nouman Khan 3/0, the 11/7 11/7 11/4 (20mint), Huzaifa Zahid beat Nasir Khan 3/0, with score of 11/2 11/7 11/8 (18mint), M Samiullah beat Mutahir Ali 3/0, the score was 11/9 11/6 11/5 (23mint), M Ammad beat Arbab Aizaz 3/1, the score was 4/11 11/4 11/7 11/2 (28mint).

