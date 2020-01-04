Nimra Aqeel to face Hira in Girls U-17 KP Junior Squash Championship final

Top seeded Nimra Aqeel will face her younger sister and second seed Hira in the final of the Under-17 Age Group Girls category after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-final of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Top seeded Nimra Aqeel will face her younger sister and second seed Hira in the final of the Under-17 Age Group Girls category after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-final of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

In the first semi-final match Nimra Aqeel faced tough resistance at the hands of Zohra Khan in a 3-1 battle, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-8. Both Nimra Aqeel and Zohra Khan played well and exhibited excellent display in front of capacity crowd present on this occasion.

In the second semi-final Hira Aqeel defeated Kulsoom in another thrilling encounter, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-9. In the Girls Under-15 Saba Bahadar and Maira Hussain took berth into the final after registering victories in the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final Sana Bahadar defeated Minahil by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-8 in a one-sided affair while in the second semi-final second seeded Maira Hussain beat Mehwish Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-5 and 11-6.

In the Boys Under-15 Boys Age Group top seeded Muhammad Hanif marched into the final after defeating Muhammad Azaan Khalil in straight sets 3-0, the score was 11-8, 12-10 and 11-4. Hanif played well and did not give much room to Muhammad Azaan Khalil to strike back.

In the second semi-final second seeded Yaseen Khattak defeated Hassan Zahid by 3-0 and moved to the final against Hanif. The score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-0.

In the Boys Under-17 Hammad Khan and Nouman Khan raced to the final after registering victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Hammad Khan defeated Hamza Zahid by 11-5, 13-11 and 11-4 (3-0) and in the second match Nouman Khan faced tough resistance against Mutahir Ali in a marathon 3-1 battle, lasted for 34 minutes, the score was 11-9, 11-9, 1-11 and 11-9.