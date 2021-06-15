Nimra, Hira, Sana, Komal reach semi-final in KP Girls Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Top seeded Nimra Aqeel, second seed and current national champion Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda, Hira of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four seeded Sana Bahadur recorded victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals and reached to the semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, who is also Executive Member of the KP Squash Association was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the quarter-final matches. In the first quarter-final Nimra Aqeel defeated Kulsoom Abdullah by 3-1, the score was 9-11, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-7. Nimra Aqeel, who is the top seed of the Championship, faced little resistance and marched into victory.

In the other quarter-final Hira Aqeel beat Zohra Abdullah, the younger sister of Kulsoom, by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the third quarter-final third seeded Sana Bahadur recorded victory against Kainat Aamir by 3-1 in another tough fight, the score was 11-9, 11-13, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Sana Bahadur and Kainat Aamir of Pakistan Army gave each other a tough fight wherein both were stretched to four sets battle.

Sana Bahadur, the currently U15 category no.

1 played well and defeated her strong rival Kainat of Pakistan Army by 3-1. Kainat also played well and even stretched to 11-13 in the second set besides losing another at 12-10. The second set was tied on couple of occasion while both Sana and Kainat also struggled hard for a single point in the third set.

In the fourth quarter-final second seeded and Pakistan No. 1 in U19 category Komal Khan beat fourth seeded Maira Hussain by 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9. Komal Khan lost the first set but when she settle down, she did not give much time to Maira Hussain to strike back.

Now Komal Khan will face Sana Bahadur in the first semi-final and Nimra Aqeel Second Round:Top seeded Nimra Aqeel defeated Wajeha Altaf by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8, Manahil Durrani defeated Asia Eman by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6, Zohra Abdullah beat Ayseha Alam Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9, Hira Aqeel beat Manahil Aqeel by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Kainat Amir beat Sundil Safdar by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6, Sana Bahadaur beat Mehwish Ali by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-8, Maira Hussain beat Hifsa Yousaf by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-7, Komal Khan beat Ronaq Saleem by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 6-11, 11-9 and 11-5.