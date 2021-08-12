Nimra, Sana Bahadur to clash in final of I-Day Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seeded Nimra Aqeel and second seed Sana Bahadur will clash in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Girls and Boys Seniors Independence Day Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, who is also member Executive Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final matches of the girls and quarter-finals matches of the boys category were introduced to him.

Chief Organizer and Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, Referee Adil Faqeer, Coaches Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah were also present.

In the first semi-final, Nimra Aqeel recorded a very deserving victory against her younger sister Hira Aqeel in the marathon five sets battle 3-2. Hira Aqeel, a promising upcoming player, gave her elder sister Nimran Aqeel a very tough fight in the hotly contested encounter.

Nimra Aqeel took the first set 11-6 but failed to click in the second won by Hira Aqeel at 9-11. It was the third set when Nimra came rapidly and marched into victory at 11-4 but again Hira got the fourth set 6-11 and thus Nimra after leveling the set tally raced up to victory after winning the last and decisive set 11-6. The match lasted for 30 minute.

In the second semi-final the most promising Sana Bahadur recorded a one-sided victory against third seeded Maira Hussain in a 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8.

Sana Bahadur fully dominated the battle and did not give much time to Maira Hussain to strike back and thus set up her final day clash with her strong rival Nimra Aqeel.

In the Boys quarter-final, top seed Waqar Mehboob of Pakistan Air Force defeated his elder brother Waqar Mehboob of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-3, 11-7 and 11-8, the match lasted for 38 minutes, in the other match Noor Zaman of (PAF) defeated Saddam Ul Haq of Pakistan Army by 3-1, the score was 8-11, 13-11, 11-6 and 11-7. Noor, who recently recorded victories in the International Starlit Tournaments in Islamabad, was in great form and apart from the first set losing at 8-11, he did not look back and raced up to victory. Saddam did have some resistance in the second set after winning the first set but overall Noor Zaman dominated the battle. The match lasted for 45 minutes.

In the second quarter-final Ahsan Ayaz of (PIA) defeated Bilal Zakir of Army by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-4, the match lasted for 25 minutes.

In the third quarter-final Zeeshan Zeb of Pakistan Army defeated Muhammad Ammad of PAF in a thrilling 42 minute battle. Zeeshan Zeb won the match by 3-1, the score was 11-7, 14-12, 5-11 and 11-7. Both Zeeshan Zeb, a senior player, and a promising junior player Muhammad Ammad played well and gave each other a tough fight, specially when both stretched to 14-12 in the second set.