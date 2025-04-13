Nimra To Lead Pak Women Blind Cricket Team For Its First-ever Int’l Tour To Australia
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has named Ms. Nimra Rafique as the captain of the Pakistan women’s blind cricket team for its first-ever international tour to Australia, scheduled from April 17 to 26.
Ms. Rafique, a resident of Rawalpindi, completed her matriculation from the Government High school for Blind Girls, Shamasabad, Rawalpindi, said a press release.
She is currently pursuing a BS degree at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi.
Ms Nisha has been announced as the vice-captain of Pakistan Women’s Blind Cricket Team.
Additionally, the PBCC Chairman has nominated the team management for the tour which includes Abdul Razzaq (Head Coach), Ms Bakhtawar Iqbal (Assistant Coach), Ms Shahida Shaheen (Trainer), Ms Rabbia Javaid Hashmi (Team Manager).
This historic series will consist of five T20 International matches against the Australian Women’s Blind Cricket Team in Brisbane, Australia.
-
