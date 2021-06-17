Nimrah Aqeel wins KP Girls Squash Championship title

Nimrah Aqeel of Pakistan Army upset national U19 Champion Komal Khan in a marathon three sets battle and clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Women's Squash Championship organized jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Directorate of Sports KP here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Nimrah Aqeel of Pakistan Army upset national U19 Champion Komal Khan in a marathon three sets battle and clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Women's Squash Championship organized jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Directorate of sports KP here on Thursday.

Secretary Higher education Daud Khan was the chief guest at the final of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Squash Championship at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar. He was accompanied by World Champion, Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation and President of Provincial Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Mohibullah Khan Senior, Former World Champion Jansher Khan also watched the final.

He was accompanied by Provincial Squash Association Executive Member Sajjad Khalil, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Chief Organizer and Match Referee Munawar Zaman and Sher Bahadur were also present.

In the final, Nimrah Aqeel of Pakistan Army competed with Komal Khan, a WAPDA player from Peshawar, in which both the players showed excellent performance. However, Nimrah Aqeel of Pakistan Army scored 11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 and 12-10.

In the end, the special guest Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan distributed trophies and other prizes among the players. In the semi-finals, Nimrah Aqeel and Komal Khan achieved victories against their respective rivals.

In the first semi-finals, Nimrah Aqeel defeated her sister Hira Aqeel in a thrilling match.

In the second semi-final, Komal Khan defeated Sana Bahadur by 3-1.

Talking to media, Qamar Zaman, President of the association and former champion, said that the best competitions were held in which not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also Rawalpindi players participated. The purpose of holding competitions is to provide the best opportunities to the players after a long time. He said the association would try its level best to have such competition on a regular basis. It will continue to be so I will continue to conduct competitions as per my schedule under SOPs.

Talking to media Secretary HED Daud Khan said that it is a happy occasion that the event was held for the first time after a deadlock due to Corona. It is a great pleasure to see the boys and girls of the province playing and pay tribute to their parents who have supported their children and provided opportunities for them to play.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is unique and important in squash. The government is paying full attention to the games. The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Secretary are taking special interest in the development of the game. He said that fitness and stamina is the basic thing for a player.