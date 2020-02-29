Nina Ortlieb claims first World Cup win in super-G

UrduPoint.com
Sat 29th February 2020

La Thuile, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Austrian Nina Ortlieb claimed her first alpine skiing World Cup victory in the super-G at La Thuile, Italy, on Saturday.

Ortlieb, 23, daughter of former world and Olympic champion downhiller Patrick Ortlieb, clocked 1min 11.

72sec to beat World Cup overall leader Federica Brignone of Italy by one hundredth of a second.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who leads the super-G World Cup standings, was third, 0.07sec behind.

Brignone now moves up to 1,378 points in the overall standings, with American Mikaela Shiffrin in second on 1,225, just ahead of Slovakian Petra Vlhova (1,189), with just eight races left in the season.

Shiffrin is currently not racing following the death of her father.

