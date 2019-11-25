UrduPoint.com
Nine-man Cagliari Reclaim Fourth After Dramatic Lecce Stalemate

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

Nine-man Cagliari reclaim fourth after dramatic Lecce stalemate

Cagliari retook fourth spot in Serie A on Monday despite throwing away a two-goal lead in a thrilling finale to their 2-2 draw at Lecce which saw three players sent off

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Cagliari retook fourth spot in Serie A on Monday despite throwing away a two-goal lead in a thrilling finale to their 2-2 draw at Lecce which saw three players sent off.

Captain Radja Nianggolan had put Cagliari two up on 67 minutes after Joao Pedro opened the scoring from the spot in the first half of a game which had been rescheduled from Sunday due to heavy rain in the Puglia region of southern Italy.

However defender Fabrizio Cacciatore was shown a straight red card for clearing a shot off the line with his hands, and Gianluca Lapadula pulled a goal back for the hosts from the subsequent penalty.

Lapadula was then sent off almost immediately afterwards as he tried to take the ball back to the centre circle, clashing with Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen after he booted the ball away.

Olsen was also given an early bath in the melee to leave Cagliari with nine men with four minutes to play.

And Lecce took advantage via Marco Calderoni, who flashed home the equaliser past Cagliari's substitute goalkeeper in stoppage time.

The draw means Cagliari missed the chance to move third ahead of Lazio, but are just one point behind and level on points with Roma.

Lecce are 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

