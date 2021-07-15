UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine-time Champions Ahly Dare Not Underestimate Outsiders Chiefs

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Nine-time champions Ahly dare not underestimate outsiders Chiefs

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A CAF Champions League season stacked with shocks will produce another on Saturday if first-time finalists Kaizer Chiefs Beat nine-time winners Al Ahly in Moroccan economic capital Casablanca.

Many among the millions who support Egyptian and African giants Ahly believe the outcome is not in doubt at Stade Mohammed V, their only questions is the victory margin for the Mohamed el Shenawy-captained Cairo Red Devils.

Yet Chiefs were rank outsiders when the competition kicked off last November and the South African club have already defied massive odds to reach the final.

Although they are two of the biggest Names in African football, the teams have met just once, with Ahly winning 4-1 in the one-off 2002 CAF Super Cup match in Cairo.

Ahly reached the 2021 final by winning eight matches, drawing three and losing just one, away to shock Group A winners Simba in Tanzania at the mini-league stage.

Winners of a record 21 CAF titles in four competitions, the Cairo club have scored 23 goals, including five from leading scorer Mohamed Sherif, and conceded just six en route to Casablanca.

They are guided by South African Pitso Mosimane, a childhood Chiefs' fan who will tie five-title Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti as the most successful African coaches in CAF club competitions if Ahly triumph.

He chooses his team from a mix of Egyptian, Tunisian, Malian and Nigerian stars and, since replacing Swiss Rene Weiler last September, has won 36 of 50 matches in all competitions, drawn 10 and lost four.

His stars include El Shenawy, widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in Africa, full-back Ali Maaloul, midfielders Aliou Dieng and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy and forward Sherif.

Although Mosimane has ample tv footage of Chiefs, he still labels the Soweto side "mysterious" and "difficult to analyse".

Also, perhaps playing mind games, he says the South Africans have "scored a lot and conceded a lot" in the Champions League this season.

In fact, the Amakhosi (Chiefs) have averaged less than a goal a game in Africa, notching 12 in 14 qualifying, group, quarter-final and semi-final matches.

- 11 clean sheets - They conceded four to Wydad Casablanca, three to Simba and two to Horoya in Guinea, but also boast 11 clean sheets.

"I have a little bit of a conflict facing Chiefs," admits Mosimane. "I am a South African plotting the downfall of my countrymen.

"However, it is about me, my family and my team. They come first. Either I want to give my winners medal to Chiefs or keep it for myself and I think you (media) know the answer to that one.

"Ahly are not a welfare or charitable organisation handing out stars (Champions League winners medals). We want to win what they call 'El Ashra' (10th title) in Egypt." Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was part of the team hammered by Ahly in the Super Cup 19 years ago when one of the Egyptian goals was scored by goalkeeper Essam el Hadary from a clearing kick.

He says the desire to please club chairman and former star Kaizer Motaung is a huge factor driving the underdogs, whose lone CAF success came in the 2001 edition of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

"Kaizer formed the club 51 years ago and turned it into the most successful in South Africa, but we have not won anything since 2015 and now is the time to alter that unacceptable statistic." Chiefs will rely on a tight defence marshalled by giant centre-back Eric Mathoho, and they can choose from a trio of excellent goalkeepers in Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma.

Veteran Zimbabwean Willard Katsande is combative and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo creative in midfield while Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic is a clinical finisher, both on the ground and in the air.

Burundian Pacifique Ndabihawenimana will referee the fourth Champions League final between Egyptian and South African clubs with the north Africans holding a 2-1 lead.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Cairo Casablanca Lead Tanzania South Africa Guinea September November 2015 Family Media TV All From Best Coach Million

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

39 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

50 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.