Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The torch relay of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, known as China’s “Ice City,” in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, began on Monday, coinciding with the start of the first event, ice hockey, later that day.

The torch relay, which lasts for one day, spans approximately 11 kilometers, passing by landmarks such as Binzhou Railway Bridge that have witnessed century-long history in Harbin and Central Street, according to CCTV.

The starting point of the relay began at the Baroque Block in Daowai district, Harbin, the birthplace of the city's opening as a commercial port. The closing ceremony concluded at the popular Snowman Square in the Songhua River Wetland Park, a well-known attraction among domestic and international tourists seeking to experience Harbin’s winter charm.

Along the route, the relay passed the Binzhou Railway Bridge, Zhaolin Park famous for its globally recognized ice and snow art, and the famous scenic spot Central Street.

According to CCTV, this route showcases the rich cultural and historical tapestry of Harbin, highlighting the city's fusion of tradition and modern development.

With the launch of the torch relay ceremony, several competitions of the 9th Asian Winter Games also commenced. The first event, ice hockey, began at 9 am.

On Tuesday, Team China is set to debut in the Mixed Doubles’ Curling Round Robin competition.

The first gold medal will be awarded on the morning of February 8.

The ninth Asian Winter Games is scheduled to run in Harbin from February 7 to 14. Over 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will participate, marking this edition as the largest in terms of participating delegations and athlete numbers.

APP/asg