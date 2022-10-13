Nisar greets Azhar over his election as member PSB

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed Thursday congratulated President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah on his election as a member of Pakistan Sports Board.

In his felicitation message, Nisar Ahmad appreciated the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for nominating Azhar as member Pakistan Sports board Committee.

He thanked Minister Inter-Provincial coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col. (Retd) Asif Zaman, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, Director to Minister Muhammad Ibrar, who conferred this honor on Syed Azhar Ali Shah.

He further said that this action of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination is proof of Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation and President South Asian Cycling Confederation services to Pakistan Cycling.

Due to this action Pakistan cycling will get more exposure in Pakistan and this will increase the development of cycling. Syed Azhar Ali Shah has been serving cycling for the last 45 years and he has highlighted Pakistan cycling at the international level, Nisar Ahmad, who recently toured with Syed Azhar Ali Shah to US, said.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah has been Associate Secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association for 2 times and he is also a member of Asian Cycling Confederation Voting Delegate, Nisar said. "We hope that he will play a positive role in important decisions making of Pakistan Sports and use his vast experience to raise the standard of sports in Pakistan," Nisar added.