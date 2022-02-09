UrduPoint.com

Nisar To Lead Pak Blind Team In ODIs Against SA

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 04:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Nisar Ali would lead the Pakistan team for the ODIs of the upcoming home series against South Africa scheduled to be held at the end of this month in Karahi.

According to details, the selection committee of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti (Chairman Selection Committee) and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah (members) has selected the Pakistan team for the ODI series.

South Africa would play three ODIs in Karachi, 1st ODI will be played on February 28, 2nd on March 1 and 3rd on March 3 at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

The Selection Committee took the selection trials from January 31 to February 2 at Lahore and selected the Pakistan team for the home series.

PBCC has included six new players in the team to provide opportunity to young players to debut in international cricket in home conditions.

Pakistan Team for T20 International matches against South Africa would be named later on.

Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah has approved the team and also announced the team officials for the ODIs. Nisar Ali and Zafar Iqbal would be the Captain and Vice-Captain, respectively.

Players include B1 (Totally Blind Category): Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Muhammad Salman, Kashif Siddique; B2 (Totally Blind Category): Nisar Ali, Shahzeb Haider, Matiullah, Ahtesham ul Haq, Naseeb Ullah; B3 Partially Sighted Category: Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Kashif Siddique, Faisal Mehmood, Akmal Hayyat, Israr ul Hassan.

Reserves: Fakhar Abbass (B1) Moain Aslam (B2) Sanaullah Khan (B3).

Team Officials comprise Ali Dino (Manager), Muhammad Jamil (Coach) and Masood Jan (Trainer).

More Stories From Sports

