Nisar to lead Pakistan in Triangular Blind Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A 17-member Pakistan squad has been named to feature in the Triangular Blind cricket Tournament to be held in UAE from March 13 to 19.

According to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, the tournament would be played in a Twenty20 format which includes Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The team comprises B1 category: Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Sajid Nawaz; B2 category: Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Matiullah, Shahzeb Haider, Anees Javed, Moain Aslam; B3 category: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Mohsin Khan, Sanaullah Marwat, Akmal Hayyat and Israr ul Hassan. Nisar Ali would lead the team while Zafar Iqbal will be his deputy.

The team's officials include Muhammad Zeeshan Akram (manager), Muhammad Jameel (head coach), Maher Yousaf Haroon (assistant coach) and Tahir MehmoodButt (trainer).