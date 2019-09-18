UrduPoint.com
Nisar To Led Pak Team For UAE-bound Series

Muhammad Rameez 31 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Nisar Ali would lead the Pakistan team in the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 series against England scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Head of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) selection committee Muhammad Bilal Satti said Nisar Ali would be retained as captain for the series against England.

"However PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah would announce the squad for the series in two to three days," he said and added we had forwarded the 15-member squad to PBCC Chairman on Sunday.

A two-day camp for the selection of Pakistan team for the upcoming series, was held in Faisalabad on September 14 and 15.

PBCC selection committee headed by Bilal Satti and members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah finalized the 15-member squad.

The 20 players who took part in the camp included Riasat Khan, Nisar Ali, Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Badar Munir, Muhammad Ejaz, Sajid Nawaz, Mati Ullah, Mohsin Khan, Fakhar Abbass, Shahzaib Haider, Sana Ullah Marwat, Shafi Ullah, Ayoub Khan, Muhammad Akram, Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Akmal Hayyat, Moeen Aslam and Anees Javed.

