Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament To Be Played From Aug 29

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

All Pakistan Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament will be held in During Stadium Bahawalpur from August 29 to September 6

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament will be held in During Stadium Bahawalpur from August 29 to September 6.

In this event, hockey teams from all over the country will participate. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich to review the arrangements in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Gilani, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Divisional sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan Javed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, Manager Operation Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Imtiaz Ahmed and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the arrangements for the All Pakistan Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Cup should be completed properly. He said that better cleaning arrangements should also be ensured in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. He said that officers of other departments should perform their duties with dedication to ensure the successful organizing of the event.

