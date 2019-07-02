UrduPoint.com
Nishikori Safely Through To Wimbledon Second Round

Tue 02nd July 2019

Nishikori safely through to Wimbledon second round

Japan's Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset.

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset.

Nishikori -- whose best Grand Slam performance was reaching the 2014 US Open final -- will play either experienced Uzbek Denis Istomin or Britain's Cameron Norrie in the second round.

