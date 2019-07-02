Nishikori safely through to Wimbledon second round

Japan's Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset.

Nishikori -- whose best Grand Slam performance was reaching the 2014 US Open final -- will play either experienced Uzbek Denis Istomin or Britain's Cameron Norrie in the second round.