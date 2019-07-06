UrduPoint.com
Nishikori Sails Into Wimbledon Last 16

Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:46 PM

Nishikori sails into Wimbledon last 16

Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama's record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player on Saturday as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama's record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player on Saturday as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

The 29-year-old 2014 US Open finalist, who recorded his 400th Tour level match win, will play the winner of the match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.

Sugiyama reached the women's last 16 in 1996, 2003-04 and 2006.

