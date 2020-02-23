UrduPoint.com
Nishioka Rallies To Reach Delray Beach Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 08:30 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert Saturday to reach the ATP Delray Beach final.

Nishioka, apparently refreshed by a second rain delay, roared through the final set to advance to his second career final.

He won his only prior title match at Shenzhen in 2018.

On Sunday he'll face either second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada or fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka for the trophy. The Raonic-Opelka semi-final was moved to Sunday morning because of rain.

Nishioka, 24 and ranked 63rd in the world, is already projected to surpass his career-best ranking of 58 on Monday.

After reaching that mark in March of 2017 Nishioka tore a left knee ligament and dropped as low as 380th in the world in April 2018 before starting to climb his way back.

Nishioka, who rallied to beat American Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals, saved six of eight break points he faced and won 27 of 37 points in the deciding set to beat the in-form Frenchman, who triumphed in Auckland in January.

