Nishioka Sweeps Into Cincinnati Masters Quarter-finals
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:30 PM
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka reached his second quarter-final of the season on Thursday when he defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 at the ATP Cincinnati Masters
The 77th-ranked qualifier, who shocked compatriot Kei Nishikori on Thursday, will next face either France's Adrian Mannarino or Belgian 16th seed David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.
Nishioka, 23, advanced in 82 minutes, never facing a break point while twice breaking the Australian's serve.