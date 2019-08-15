Nishioka sweeps into Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka reached his second quarter-final of the season on Thursday when he defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 at the ATP Cincinnati Masters

The 77th-ranked qualifier, who shocked compatriot Kei Nishikori on Thursday, will next face either France's Adrian Mannarino or Belgian 16th seed David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Nishioka, 23, advanced in 82 minutes, never facing a break point while twice breaking the Australian's serve.