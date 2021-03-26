Nishtar Park Sports Complex to be renovated: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over an meeting at the National Hockey Stadium here on Friday and decided that Nishtar Park Sports Complex would be renovated.

Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Aulakh said that Nishtar Park Sports Complex would be given a modern look as per the requirements of the modern era. "In this regard a beautiful mosque will also be built besides installing sports-related statues at the main gates of Liberty and Ferozepur Road", he said.

He said that attractive sculptures of bat, ball, football, hockey, squash racquet etc will be installed on the Ferozepur Road side of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

"The Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be converted into an international level Sports Arena. WASA will construct a modern sewerage system in Nishtar Park Sports Complex with the funding from Sports Board Punjab".

Director Admin Javed Chohan told the meeting that Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be decorated with eye-catching lighting and attractive plants and trees. "The portraits of renowned sports stars will also be installed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The residential facilities of players will also be improved to the maximum," he added.