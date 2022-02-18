UrduPoint.com

Nissanka Makes 46 But Sri Lanka Slump To 139-8 In 4th T20 Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Nissanka makes 46 but Sri Lanka slump to 139-8 in 4th T20 against Australia

Opener Pathum Nissanka was the shining light with 46 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 139 for eight in the fourth Twenty20 clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Opener Pathum Nissanka was the shining light with 46 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 139 for eight in the fourth Twenty20 clash against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Friday.

With the home side having an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, they rested bowling kingpins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

It left Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson to shoulder the pace load, but Sri Lanka could not fully exploit the weakened attack after being put in to bat.

They made an aggressive start, but tight bowling from spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa blunted the run rate before a late collapse saw six wickets fall for 12 runs in the space of 21 deliveries.

Both Richardsons took two wickets each.

With nothing to lose, Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka began aggressively, whacking 35 from the first four overs.

It was their best start of the series, with improved running between the wicket as they worked ones and twos.

But the inconsistent Gunathilaka didn't last, caught by Aaron Finch for 17 going for a slog when Agar was brought into the attack.

The unflappable Nissanka helped steer them to 73 for one at the halfway mark alongside Kusal Mendis, who hit two big sixes as he raced to 27 off 21 balls, before falling victim to a superb run-out by Glenn Maxwell.

But the runs began drying up as the spinners took control, restricting them to just 31 off the next five overs.

Charith Asalanka (22) fell to Jhye Richardson and he was followed three runs later by Nissanka, stumped by Matthew Wade off Zampa, sparking the collapse.

Dinesh Chandimal (2), skipper Dasun Shanaka (1), Dushmantha Chameera (1) and Maheesh Theekshana (3) all quickly followed before they smacked 17 much-needed runs from the last over off Kane Richardson.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Australia Sri Lanka Melbourne Lead Mitchell Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Adam Zampa All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Number of Russian troops around Ukraine now 149,00 ..

Number of Russian troops around Ukraine now 149,000: Kyiv

1 minute ago
 Transgender US swimmer wins Ivy League 500-yard wo ..

Transgender US swimmer wins Ivy League 500-yard women's freestyle

1 minute ago
 Draghi's Visit to Russia Being Coordinated Via Dip ..

Draghi's Visit to Russia Being Coordinated Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Ukraine says 'no intention' to attack separatists

Ukraine says 'no intention' to attack separatists

1 minute ago
 Teachers, students of Islamic College stage protes ..

Teachers, students of Islamic College stage protest

15 minutes ago
 Sehat Card mitigating suffering of downtrodden

Sehat Card mitigating suffering of downtrodden

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>