Nizzolo Wins Second Italian Road Race Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Nizzolo wins second Italian road race title

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :NTT rider Giacomo Nizzolo Sunday won the Italian road race title on Sunday for a second time as he outsprinted the other survivors of a 13-man breakaway.

Four years after his first victory, the 31-year-old edged Deceuninck-Quick Step's Davide Ballerini and Bahrain-McLaren's Sonny Colbrelli in the charge to the line at the end of a 253-kilometre race over 12 laps from Grapa to Cittadella.

Nizzolo has had injury problems since his first national title in 2016.

"After three very difficult years I managed to win back this jersey and I hope to enjoy it more than the first time," he said.

